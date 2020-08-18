Bebe Breeze Launches DIY: Pro-Newborn Photography Kit

Newark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --For many expecting/ new parents, getting their long-awaited professional "newborn photoshoot" is really special. The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to seek other options because parents don't want to put their little ones at risk and since quarantines and shutdowns have become a way of life for many people across the country.



Bebe Breeze is a husband and wife team from Newark, New Jersey. Together, Katherine and Jose Marmol take professional maternity and newborn photographs for their clients, but like so many others, they have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. They know that new parents everywhere are struggling with not being able to schedule newborn photographs or having to cancel the portraits they were so looking for. The husband and wife duo decided to do something different to help the new parents, and they created an exciting solution.



They are soon to be offering their Pro-Newborn Photography Kit. This kit offers everything new parents need to take professional photos of their newborns. While many new parents don't feel equipped for the job, Bebe Breeze has prepared all of the necessary tools they need and has created a series of easy to follow videos to teach new parents how they can take professional quality photos of their new babies. No experience is needed.



"Our goal is for all mamas to have an amazing bonding experience with their newborn through professional photography, regardless they've ever have taken a picture." - Bebe Breeze



Each kit will include their simple instructional videos, a professional photography setup, and professional picture editing. All of this has been designed to make it easier for new parents capture precious photographs of their new babies with ease. Parents will learn everything they need to know, including lighting, posing tips and tricks and other strategies for taking amazing and professional images of their newborns.



"Bebe Breeze Pro Newborn Photography Kit makes newborn photography fun and easy, all mama's need is their smartphone." - Bebe Breeze



In addition, Bebe Breeze says they will soon be offering a FREE guide, FREE video training and a FREE editing preset for mamas all over the world to teach them how to capture professional quality pictures of their newborn.



"For the first time mamas will be able to experience the appreciation of their newborn's photography in an unforgettable way." - Bebe Breeze



Bebe Breeze encourages every mom to not miss this extraordinary gift as they will be teaching mamas all of their inside scoop on newborn photography.



Click here in order to subscribe for the FREE DIY: Newborn Photography Bundle.



About Bebe Breeze

Bebe Breeze was started by two professional newborn photographers Jose and Katherine Marmol, they are launching late August.



Website:

http://www.bebebreeze.com



Contact:

Katherine and Jose Marmol

Bebe Breeze

(862) 237- 0532

info@bebebreeze.com



Location:

104 Tichenor St.

Newark, NJ 07105



Social Media:

https://www.Instagram.com/bebebreeze_

https://www.Facebook.com/bebebreeze0