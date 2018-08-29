Because Learning Is an Innovative New Platform Designed to Teach STEM Skills

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --In recent years, schools across the country and around the world have been emphasizing classes in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As the world becomes increasingly technologically advanced, the need for workers skilled in these areas continues to grow as well.



Because Learning aims to help schools deliver classes that are both interesting and exciting. This online platform makes it easier for teachers to provide lessons and lab activities on advanced topics while still keeping the classroom environment fun. All of the lesson plans correspond with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).



The Because Learning platform is already in use in more than 30 countries around the globe. The activities and lessons are suitable for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade. There are modules for college and university students as well, expanding the course offerings even further.



The basic Classroom Launch Package includes 15 sensor kits, enabling students to track lab experiment results in real time so they can analyze the data effectively. This package also comes with more than 150 customizable lessons to help teachers get started, and new lessons are added on a monthly basis. As the company continues to grow, so too will the availability of lessons on a variety of topics.



The Because Learning system includes a variety of other helpful tools as well. Teacher guides provide tips and suggestions to help teachers implement the program in their classrooms. Worksheets and video lessons help students immerse themselves in learning so they understand the information better and retain that knowledge longer.



The Because Learning team is currently seeking to expand into the massive Chinese education market but they require additional funding to do so. To achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on MicroVentures. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated more than $34,000 in investments towards its goal of $107,000. Investors will have until the end of September 2018 to get in on the action.



Investors can get started with an investment of just $100. Investors will have the option of converting their investment to shares of non-voting preferred stock. This stock will be sold at the current stock price or at a maximum valuation of $2 million, whichever results in a lower sale price.