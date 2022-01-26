Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves Swanton, OH, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Delta, OH, Perrysburg, Liberty Center, OH, and the surrounding areas with auto insurance coverage. Understanding that parents have a lot of questions about getting their teen drivers set up with the right auto insurance coverage, Beck Insurance Agency answers the most frequently asked questions on the topic, which include:



How much does car insurance cost for teen drivers?

Auto insurance coverage is more expensive for teens, because the risks of accidents are greater. As a general rule adding a teen to a current policy increases the cost 150%. The cost of auto insurance for teen drivers also depends on the vehicle model and if that vehicle requires full or partial coverage.



How do policyholders add teen drivers to their current policy?

When teens get their license, policyholders should get in contact with their insurance agent to add them to their current policy. Policyholders will need their teen's full name, date of birth, and driver's license number to add them to their policy. If policies need to be updated or changed then an independent agent can help policyholders find coverage to better accommodate all the drivers under their auto insurance policy.



Are there discounts for teen drivers?

Yes. Most insurance carriers offer teen discounts for safe driving, good grades, and special safety courses that can lower premiums.



