Is home insurance coverage required by law?

In short, no. Homeowners insurance coverage is not required by law in the state of Ohio, but most lenders will not allow new homeowners to go without it before procuring a loan.



Where can new homeowners get affordable homeowners insurance coverage?

There are a few ways in which new homeowners can get the best deal on home insurance coverage. First, buyers should explore their options and get quotes from different carriers to find the best deal. Second, buyers should consider bundling their coverage with auto insurance for optimal savings.



In general, what does homeowners insurance cover?



Every home insurance policy is slightly different, but as a general rule, homeowners insurance includes:

- Dwelling Coverage

- Personal Property Insurance

- Loss-Of-Use Coverage

- Personal Liability Insurance



