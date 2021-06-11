Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency answers questions about car insurance coverage for teens. Serving Toledo, Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Montpelier, OH, and the surrounding areas since 1948, Beck Insurance Agency knows a thing or two about car insurance coverage for young drivers.



The most common questions that policyholders have about teen drivers include:



How do policyholders add a teenager to their current car insurance policy?



Adding a teenager to a current car insurance policy is not complicated. Policyholders must:



1) Call car insurance carrier

2) Discuss policy changes and discounts

3) Give vehicle & license information

4) Hit the road



- What kinds of discounts are available for teen drivers?



Teen driver discounts vary depending on the insurance carrier. Common teen car insurance discounts include:



- Good Student Discounts

- Defensive Driving Discounts

- Low Mileage Discounts



- How much does teen car insurance cost?



When it comes to teen car insurance, the younger, the more expensive. With 16-year-olds having double the amount of crashes as 18-19 year-olds, car insurance carriers reflect these risks in coverage expenses. Averages range from approximately $3,900-$1,900 depending on age, discounts, and car insurance carrier.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance is an experienced insurance agency that serves adult and teen drivers in Toledo, Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Montpelier, OH, and the surrounding areas with car insurance coverage. With over 70 years in business, Beck Insurance Agency has kept up with the latest trends and technology to provide their clients with optimal coverage from all angles.



By working with the most reputable insurance carriers in the nation, such as Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Acuity, and more, Beck Insurance helps their clients compare policies to find the right car insurance match for their needs. Get in touch with Beck Insurance Agency by visiting www.beckinsurance.com!