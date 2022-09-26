Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency is a family-owned independent insurance agency serving home insurance in Grand Rapids, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Defiance, OH, Montpelier, OH, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas. While the goal of home insurance is to protect homeowners and their property, there are a few key aspects of home insurance policies that are combined to provide comprehensive coverage. According to Beck Insurance Agency these aspects include:



Dwelling - This aspect of home insurance keeps the home itself protected as well as attached structures such as garages or porches.

Structures - In standard home insurance policies other structures that are not attached to homes, such as fences or barns, are often covered.

Medical Payments - Certain minor injuries are covered under standard home insurance policies regardless of fault.

Liability - If an accident or incident has occurred on a homeowner's property, then standard home insurance coverage provides liability protection.

Personal Property - Home insurance coverage offers protection for the contents of a homeowner's home which may include furniture, appliances, clothing, family heirlooms, etc.

Additional Living Expenses - If a covered event or peril leaves a homeowner unable to occupy their home for a given amount of time, home insurance covers additional living expenses during the duration of a home's reparation.



