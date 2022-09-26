Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves auto insurance in Liberty Center, OH, Toledo, OH, Bryan, Grand Rapids, OH, Montpelier, OH, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. While auto insurance is an important form of coverage that all drivers should have, there are still some harmful myths that people believe about auto insurance coverage. Beck Insurance Agency sets the record straight by debunking these myths.



Auto insurance costs increase with age.

It may come as a surprise to policyholders, but auto insurance rates do not increase with age, they decrease. The risk of covering someone over the age of 65 is much less than the risk of covering a younger driver.



Auto insurance state minimums are sufficient.

Ohio state requires policyholders to have a minimum amount of coverage to stay protected on the go. While these minimums offer some protection, it is rarely sufficient enough to fully protect a driver in the event of an accident.



Credit score and auto insurance are not linked.

Many policyholders do not realize that their credit score and auto insurance are linked. Credit score not only plays a role in determining the cost of auto insurance but is used to analyze if policyholders are likely to pay their premium on time or not.



