1. Moving - If a policyholder has recently moved, then they need to check in with their insurance agent ASAP. Depending on the conditions of the move, they may be entitled to special discounts.



2. Teen Driver Discount - If a policyholder has a teen on their policy, they may be entitled to a discount when their teen leaves home for college.



3. Not Understanding Coverage - Policyholders should understand their auto insurance coverage. If they are unsure of the conditions of their policy, they should check in with their agent to see if their policy needs updating.



4. Increased Rates - When auto insurance rates continually increase, policyholders should check in with their agent to see why, and potentially update or change their auto insurance policy.



