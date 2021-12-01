Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving Delta, OH, Swanton, OH, Bryan, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas with homeowners insurance coverage. As independent agents that work with several of the nation's top carriers, Beck Insurance Agency offers their clients education on the boundaries of their coverage, including some of the top things that most policyholders don't know are covered by their homeowners insurance:



1. Phones - Phones and other appliances like computers and tablets are often covered by homeowners insurance. However, if phones/devices are broken outside of the home, or due to non-residential perils, devices may not be covered.



2. Food - Power outages and faulty appliances may lead to the loss of perishables--which are generally covered by homeowners insurance coverage.



3. Lightning - Lightning is a rare occurrence that can cause severe damages. What most homeowners don't realize is that damages caused by lightning are typically covered by home insurance.



4. Trees - Falling trees are a common peril that are covered by homeowners insurance.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves homeowners insurance to Delta, OH, Swanton, OH, Bryan, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas. With over seven decades of experience offering quality insurance coverage from the nation's top homeowners insurance carriers, Beck Insurance Agency works with their clients to find the best solutions at the best rates. By getting to know their clients personally, the independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency match their clients with the right policies for their needs and their budgets.



In addition to serving homeowners with the top insurance solutions, Beck Insurance Agency provides their clients with the unparalleled customer service they deserve--going above and beyond to meet their client's needs and exceed their expectations. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency!