- Property Damage Liability - Commercial auto insurance helps businesses stay protected from expenses related to damaging someone else's property with a commercial vehicle.

- Bodily Injury Liability - This type of business auto insurance is used to cover medical expenses and legal fees if a business's vehicle is involved in an accident that causes injury to others.

- Collision Coverage - Commercial auto insurance coverage protects against the costs of repairing or replacing a business vehicle damaged in a collision, regardless of fault.

- Comprehensive Coverage - This type of auto insurance offers financial protection for non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, or natural disasters.

- Medical Payments Coverage - In the event of an accident, this covers medical expenses for the driver and passengers in a business vehicle, regardless of fault.

- Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage - Commercial auto insurance covers damages if the business vehicle is involved in an accident with a driver who lacks insurance or has insufficient coverage.

- Hired and Non-Owned Auto Coverage - Business auto insurance may provide protection to vehicles not owned by the business but used for its operations, such as rented, or employee-owned vehicles used for business purposes.



