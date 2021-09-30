Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency provides truck insurance coverage to Montpelier, OH, Swanton, OH, Monclova, OH, Bryan, OH, Toledo, Delta, OH, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that not all truck insurance solutions are right for every company, Beck Insurance Agency discusses the different types of coverage available for their clients.



Understanding that truckers face a variety of risks on the go, Beck Insurance Agency offers a range of coverage solutions to mitigate risks and keep truckers and companies protected no matter what happens on the road. These coverage solutions include:



- General Liability - General liability for truckers includes coverage for operations performed on docks, trucks stops, etc.



- Physical Damage Coverage - This form of truck insurance coverage encompasses the costs to prepare and/or replace equipment that's lost, stolen, or damaged on the go.



- Non-Trucking Liability Coverage - This truck insurance solution covers damages and injuries to others when trucks are not under dispatch.



- Medical Payments - Medical payments truck insurance provides coverage for medical payments accrued if drivers and/or passengers are injured while driving or riding.



- Uninsured/Underinsured Motorists - This type of coverage protects truckers from other drivers without proper insurance coverage.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves Montpelier, OH, Swanton, OH, Monclova, OH, Bryan, OH, Toledo, Delta, OH, and the surrounding areas with a range of business insurance solutions, including truck insurance coverage. Utilizing their strong relationships with top insurance carriers, Beck Insurance Agency works tirelessly to provide their clients with the insurance coverage they need to keep drivers and trucks protected on the road.



For over 70 years, Beck Insurance Agency has stayed current on insurance trends to offer their clients the best insurance solutions at the best rates. From general liability to cargo insurance and everything in-between, Beck Insurance Agency is Ohio's trusted choice for truck insurance coverage. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more!