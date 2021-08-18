Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that serves Delta, OH, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Waterville, OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas with home insurance solutions.



With a history of providing insurance coverage for over seven decades, Beck Insurance Agency informs its clients of interesting factors that can increase/impact home insurance premiums, including:



Aggressive Dogs



Dog breed can impact home insurance coverage. Certain breeds, such as Pitbulls, Doberman's, and German Shepherds may be on a list of ineligible breeds that carriers will not issue policies for.



Remodeling



Home remodeling can increase overall home value and the cost of home insurance premiums. From materials to construction, policyholders need to keep insurance carriers up to date to ensure proper coverage.



Wood Burning Stoves



Wood-burning stoves, typically found in older homes, can increase home insurance premiums by an average of 2% or more. While these stoves have energy-saving benefits they are also a liability, so homeowners need to be sure that they have the proper coverage.



Pools



Swimming pools, hot tubs, and other outdoor water features can nearly double your liability amount, increasing monthly payments $50 give or take. While this is a significant spike, additional liability coverage is necessary in the event of an accident or incident where homeowners are found culpable.



