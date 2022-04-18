Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves business insurance in Toledo, Bryan, OH, Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Defiance, OH, Delta, OH, and the surrounding areas. While Beck Insurance Agency offers a vast selection of business insurance coverage options, one of the most important types of insurance that businesses need is professional liability insurance.



Business liability insurance protects the financial interests of businesses and business owners that are facing lawsuits from third party claims. Here are some of the specific claims that professional liability business insurance can safeguard businesses from:



Errors - Errors that cause a client financial loss often lead to third-party claims. Having professional liability insurance ensures that businesses are protected from these claims.



Negligence - Carelessness, or negligence, make up a large portion of third-party claims. Professional liability protection protects businesses from failure to use proper care when conducting business.



Unfulfilled Duties - Unfulfilled duties refer to the failure to carry out certain actions. Having professional liability business insurance keeps businesses protected from unfulfilled duty claims.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has over seven decades of experience serving business insurance in Toledo, Bryan, OH, Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Defiance, OH, Delta, OH, and the surrounding areas. As a locally, family-owned business themself, Beck Insurance Agency is passionate about helping other local businesses thrive by staying safe with business insurance coverage. With a range of policies to choose from, the independent insurance agents at Beck Insurance Agency work closely with businesses to find the right coverage from the right insurance carrier.



Serving businesses of all trades, both large and small, Beck Insurance Agency has all the coverage solutions needed to provide comprehensive protection. From public liability coverage, cyber insurance, product liability, and more, Beck Insurance Agency offers it all. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about business insurance in Toledo, Sylvania, Defiance, and the surrounding areas!