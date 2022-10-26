Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving manufacturing insurance in Delta, Wauseon, Archbold, Defiance, Napoleon, and the surrounding cities. As an essential form of coverage for manufacturing companies, manufacturing insurance keeps companies protected from the unique risks of owning, operating, and/or working at a manufacturing company.



Although manufacturing insurance coverage should be crafted around the specific needs of each client, Beck Insurance Agency shares some of the important types of coverage included in standard manufacturing insurance policies, including:



Manufacturing Liability - This form of liability coverage keeps businesses protected if their manufactured products do not comply with safety of legal standards.

Building Contents - Warehouse/ building contents coverage includes all contents inside a manufacturing company's place of operation, such as contents needed to successfully run an assembly line.

Stock & Raw Materials - Stock and raw materials coverage provides protection for any raw materials or stocks that are used to manufacture a certain product.

Business Continuity - Just as it sounds, business continuity insurance coverage keeps businesses running smoothly in the event that an unexpected disaster, theft, or other peril interrupts a manufacturing company's ability to conduct business normally.



