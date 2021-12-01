Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves a variety of insurance coverage solutions to Waterville, OH, Bryan, OH, Maumee, Swanton, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. As an independent insurance agency, Beck Insurance Agency is able to offer their clients several benefits that captive insurance agents are not able to provide.



Finding the right insurance can be challenging for businesses and individuals seeking comprehensive coverage. But working with an independent insurance agency is a surefire way to obtain extensive coverage that provides protection from all angles. Here's why Beck Insurance Agency advises businesses and individuals to work with an independent insurance agency:



Multiple Insurance Quotes - Independent agents work with a range of insurance carriers, enabling them to provide clients with multiple quotes from a variety of carriers (both large and small).



Switching Carriers - If clients aren't fully satisfied with their insurance coverage, independent agents can help them switch insurance carriers, while still sticking with the same agent. This ensures long-term relationships with agents, no matter which carrier clients choose.



Unmatched Customer Service - Independent agents work on their client's behalf to file claims, solve coverage issues, and steer clients in the right direction. This personalized attention makes working with independent agents more personable than working directly with carriers, or captive agents.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency serving Waterville, OH, Bryan, OH, Maumee, Swanton, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas with comprehensive insurance coverage solutions. Serving both businesses and individuals, Beck Insurance Agency works with their clients and gets to know them personally to offer unmatched insurance solutions that match their client's budgets and needs. From homeowners insurance, manufacturers insurance, farm insurance, life insurance, and so much more, Beck Insurance Agency is proud to offer a range of insurance coverages to fulfill their client's every need.



Working with the nation's top insurance carriers such as Progressive, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Acuity Insurance, and more, Beck Insurance Agency is not captive to a single carrier, enabling them to offer customized coverage solutions for their valued clients. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency today!