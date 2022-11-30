Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency has extensive experience serving homeowners insurance to Defiance, OH, Delta, OH, Waterville, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas. With a team of experienced agents in their corner, Beck Insurance Agency answers some important questions about homeowners insurance, including the pressing question of why homeowners insurance premiums go up.



According to Beck Insurance Agency, here are three common reasons why homeowners insurance premiums may increase:



1. Rising Cost of Materials

One of the things that causes homeowners insurance premiums to rise is the rising costs of raw materials. In recent years the cost of lumber has gone up, which has caused premium rates to rise with it.



2. Labor Shortages

Labor shortages in certain industries such as roofing, carpentry, plumbing, etc. may cause homeowner insurance premiums to go up. These shortages make homes more expensive to build, repair, and/or remodel.



3. Extreme Weather Conditions & Events

Severe weather events and/or conditions have the potential to substantially increase homeowners insurance premiums. These weather events may include wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, etc. To offset rising premiums policyholders should chat with their agent about potential discounts.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving comprehensive and affordable homeowners insurance in Defiance, OH, Delta, OH, Waterville, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas. With experience offering insurance coverage dating back to 1948, Beck Insurance Agency has stayed current on the latest trends and technologies in insurance to provide the best coverage possible at the best rates.



From helping their clients find homeowner insurance for the first time, to secondary homeowner insurance for rentals, updating policies, and more, Beck Insurance Agency does it all. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency and homeowners insurance for Defiance, OH, Delta, OH, Waterville, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas.