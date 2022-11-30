Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency has vast experience serving farm insurance to Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, and the surrounding areas. While farm insurance coverage provides protection for many aspects of owning and operating a farm, perhaps the most valuable type of protection includes coverage for farm equipment.



Beck Insurance Agency discusses the different types of farm equipment that is covered by farm insurance coverage, including:



Trucks - Trucks that are used for farm operation can fall under farm insurance and commercial auto insurance. Policyholders may be able to bundle these for optimal savings.

Tractors - Tractors are often the most important investment that farmers will make. For such an expensive piece of equipment, farmers need to protect their tractors from perils such as theft, accidents, natural disasters, etc.

Portable Equipment - Certain types of portable equipment, such as fences and irrigation equipment, are protected by farm insurance coverage.

Hay Rakers - Hay rakes are an important part of daily farm operations. They are also costly, so it is important for farmers to protect their hay raker equipment with farm insurance coverage.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving farm insurance in Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, and the surrounding areas. By working directly with farmers to help them find the ideal coverage for their needs, Beck Insurance Agency ensures that their clients have the personalized, comprehensive coverage needed to protect their farms and liability.



In addition to offering affordable farm insurance, Beck Insurance Agency also offers a wide selection of personal and commercial insurance solutions to protect all aspects of their clients' lives. From auto insurance, homeowners insurance, small business insurance, and more, Beck Insurance Agency has it all. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on farm insurance and other solutions in Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, and the surrounding areas.