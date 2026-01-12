Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2026 --Frost Insurance is proud to serve commercial auto insurance to Toledo, OH, Haskins, Otsego, Perrysburg, Maumee, Sylvania, and the surrounding areas. While auto insurance coverage may seem straightforward at first glance, the realities change significantly when a vehicle is used for business purposes. Understanding these differences is crucial to ensure that drivers and businesses are properly protected on the road.



1) Business Use Means Different Risk



It is easy to assume that a personal auto policy will cover a business-related trip. But if a vehicle is being used for business, whether it is transporting tools or making deliveries, it needs the protection of commercial auto insurance. Why? Because personal policies are designed around individual risk, not the daily demands of a business. A single claim filed during work hours without proper coverage could result in denied claims, out-of-pocket expenses, or even legal trouble.



2) More Than Just The Driver



Commercial auto insurance is not just about covering the vehicle–it is also about protecting everyone involved. Whether it is a single employee running errands, or an entire team rotating vehicles, the coverage is built to include multiple drivers and uses. Unlike personal auto insurance, which usually covers just the named policyholder and immediate family.



3) Higher Limits, Broader Protection



Commercial auto insurance often includes higher liability limits than personal policies. Businesses face greater risks, and one accident involving a company vehicle could lead to costly claims. From cargo protection to non-owned vehicle coverage, commercial policies are structured to shield both the business and its assets.



