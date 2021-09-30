Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency proudly offers a range of home insurance solutions to Perrysburg, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Montpelier, OH, Delta, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas. Working with clients to find the right coverage for their needs, Beck Insurance Agency warns their clients of the top five home insurance claims during winter and urges them to protect their properties with home insurance solutions to mitigate winter risks and perils.



According to Beck Insurance Agency, the top four home insurance claims made during winter months include:



- Frozen Pipes - Cold weather conditions can cause pipes to freeze and burst, releasing water into properties, and causing damage to drywall, floorboards, carpets, appliances, and other belongings. Freezing pipes are so common that they account for nearly 20% of water damage claims.



- Ice Dams - Defined by thick ice build-up on roofs, ice dams prevent water from draining, causing water damage to roofs, ceilings, walls, and/or insulation.



- House Fires - House fires are a popular home insurance claim made during winter due to Christmas decorations, candles, cooking, increased use of fireplaces, etc.



- Personal Injury - Snow, rain, and ice can not only cause damage to a home's structure but put homeowners and guests at risk due to slips and falls that cause injuries and put an owner's liability at risk.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance company dedicated to providing Perrysburg, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Montpelier, OH, Delta, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas with home insurance coverage for all seasons of the year. Through a detailed assessment of their client's risks and budgetary requirements, the independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency mitigate winter risks through comprehensive home insurance coverage solutions.



As a family owned and operated insurance agency dating back to 1948, Beck Insurance Agency treats all their clients like family, working with them one-on-one to provide the right home insurance for their needs. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about home insurance and Beck Insurance Agency.