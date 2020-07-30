Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2020 --Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency that serves business owners in Perrysburg, Maumee, Sylvania, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, and the surrounding areas with quality commercial insurance coverage. Beck Insurance Agency offers business insurance coverage for various businesses including contractors, auto dealerships, and farms.



Business owners have a responsibility to not only protect their business but their employees. With a variety of coverage options available, it can be challenging for business owners to know what kind of coverage is appropriate for their needs. Insurance agents at Beck Insurance Agency work closely with businesses to find the right coverage at the right price.



Contactors insurance is a specific form of business insurance coverage that keeps contractors protected from the dangers of their jobs and their liability. Blending several business insurance coverage options, Beck Insurance helps contractors of all trades find the right coverage for their requirements.



Auto dealerships require a specific form of business insurance to keep their employees, vehicles, and liability protected. With high-ticket vehicles on the premises at all times, auto dealership owners need high-quality insurance coverage that keeps them protected on all angles. The skilled agents at Beck Insurance help auto dealers find the right coverage for their dealership.



Farm insurance coverage is a specific form of insurance coverage that combines components of commercial insurance with homeowner's insurance. By protecting animals, crops, employees, and liability, farmers are prepared for whatever comes their way with farm insurance coverage.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency works with the most reputable insurance carriers in the market to provide business owners with the insurance coverage they need to stay protected from various threats. Serving business owners in Sylvania, OH, Waterville, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, and surrounding areas, the experienced agents at Beck Insurance Agency have the tools and expertise needed to provide business big and small with quality insurance coverage at affordable rates. Visit www.beckinsurance.com today to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency.