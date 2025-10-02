Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2025 --Beck Insurance Agency serves insurance solutions to Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. While insurance claims are designed to offer financial protection during unexpected events, many misconceptions prevent policyholders from fully utilizing their coverage.



Understanding the facts behind common myths can help ensure that the right decisions are made when it matters most. Here are four common myths about insurance claims and the truth behind them:



Myth #1: Filing a Claim Will Automatically Cause Premiums to Skyrocket



One of the most common misconceptions is that filing an insurance claim will always lead to significantly higher premiums. In reality, insurance companies evaluate multiple factors before making adjustments. The severity of the claim, the policyholder's claims history, and whether they were at fault, all play a role in determining potential rate changes.



Myth #2: Full Coverage Protects Against Every Possible Loss



Full coverage insurance is often misunderstood. While comprehensive and collision car insurance provide broad protection, they do not cover every possible incident. Damages caused by floods, earthquakes, or specific types of personal property loss may require additional coverage. Reviewing policy details regularly ensures that any potential gaps in protection are addressed.



Myth #3: Minor Damage Is Not Worth Filing a Claim



Many policyholders assume that small dents, scratches, or minor structural damage should not be reported. But delaying a claim can sometimes lead to more significant and costly repairs in the future. Certain types of damage, if left unaddressed, may worsen over time. Consulting an insurance professional can help determine whether filing a claim is the best course of action.



Myth #4: Insurance Only Covers the Bare Minimum



Some believe that insurance policies only provide basic coverage, such as vehicle repairs, home restoration, or medical expenses. In reality, insurance can be customized to offer a wide range of protections beyond the essentials. Many policies include liability coverage, reimbursement for temporary living expenses following a disaster, and additional benefits tailored to specific needs.



