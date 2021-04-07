Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves business owners in Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Swanton, OH, Defiance, OH, and the surrounding areas with business insurance coverage. By answering their client's questions and concerns, agents at Beck Insurance help business owners understand the complicated world of business insurance including appropriate coverage, making claims, and legal responsibility.



The independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency are skilled in working with clients to understand the complexities of commercial insurance coverage. With an emphasis on client education, their agents loan their knowledge to clients, so they can make the best choices when finding the policy that fits their business.



1. Appropriate Coverage

Beck Insurance Agency helps business owners find the appropriate policies that fit their trade. While business insurance differs in coverage, not all forms of business insurance coverage protect the specific risks that owners face. Coverage options may include commercial auto, general liability, worker's compensation, and more.



2. Making Claims

Beck Insurance Agency works directly with business owners to guide them through the process of making claims. Working for clients rather than insurance carriers, Beck Insurance's independent agents labor with their client's best interests at heart.



3. Legal Responsibility

The agents at Beck Insurance Agency have a complete understanding of the types of business insurance required by law in Ohio. In addition to helping their clients get the minimum legal amount of coverage, Beck Insurance goes above and beyond to arm clients with the coverage needed to stay protected from all angles.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is a non-captive independent insurance agency that serves Perrysburg, Sylvania, OH, Wauseon, OH, Swanton, OH, Maumee, Defiance, OH, and the surrounding areas with business insurance solutions. With over 73 years of experience providing insurance to their community, Beck Insurance Agency is passionate about helping local businesses thrive and stay safeguarded against a range of perils.



Using their connections with dozens of reputable insurance carriers, business owners can mix and match policies for optimal coverage. Visit www.beckinsurance.com today to learn more about business insurance coverage!