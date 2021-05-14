Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency helps their clients in Montpelier, OH, Perrysburg, Bryan, OH, Swanton, OH, Wauseon, OH, Toledo, and the surrounding areas understand the complexities of motorcycle insurance coverage.



Minimum Coverage Requirements



The state of Ohio has legal minimum coverage requirements for motorcycle insurance policyholders. This coverage includes:



- $25,000 – Bodily injury coverage (accidents involving one person)

- $50,000 – Bodily injury coverage (accidents involving two or more people)

- $25,000 – Property damage coverage



Types of Coverage



There is a range of motorcycle coverage options for policyholders. The most common forms of motorcycle insurance include:



- Bodily Injury Liability

- Property Damage Liability

- Underinsured Motorist Coverage

- Collision Coverage

- Comprehensive Coverage

- Personal Injury Protection



Additional Coverage Options



Beck Insurance Agency helps their clients understand additional motorcycle insurance coverage options that may include:



- Roadside Assistance - Motorcycle insurance policyholders can opt for roadside assistance, so they aren't stranded on the side of the road.



- Trip Interruption - Trip interruption helps to cover expenses of policyholders if motorcycles break down unexpectedly (hotels, food, transportation, etc.)



- Total Loss Coverage - Total loss coverage reimburses the expenses of damages or stolen motorcycles.



