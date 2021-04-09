Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves Bryan, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, Toledo, Swanton, OH, Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas with car insurance coverage. In addition to basic car insurance policies, Beck Insurance helps clients get comprehensive car insurance that covers a range of risks and perils.



The state of Ohio requires all drivers to be armed with a basic, legal amount of car insurance coverage. While this legal amount of car insurance helps drivers stay secure, it's often not enough to keep drivers and cars protected from all the risks they face.



Through comprehensive car insurance policies, Beck Insurance Agency goes above and beyond to help their clients get all the coverage they need to stay safe on the road. Comprehensive car insurance includes additional coverage such as theft, violence, and poor weather conditions.



Comprehensive car insurance coverage keeps vehicles protected from theft, by reimbursing the cost of the vehicle itself. Theft is not included in traditional car insurance policies.



Comprehensive car insurance coverage includes protection from violence such as civil unrest and/or riots. This coverage is not included in basic policies.



Comprehensive car insurance coverage may include coverage for poor weather conditions such as wind damage from hurricanes. This isn't covered by basic car insurance policies.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve drivers in Montpelier, OH, Toledo, Swanton, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas with car insurance coverage. Armed with a team of licensed, experienced, and certified independent insurance agents, Beck Insurance Agency gets to know their clients personally, so they can provide them with the car insurance they need to stay protected 24/7.



With a comprehensive understanding of the inner-workings of insurance coverage, the agents at Beck Insurance Agency present their clients with a range of options and the education they need to make a wise choice when it comes to coverage. For more info on car insurance visit www.beckinsurance.com today!