Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve farm insurance to Hamler, OH, Otsego, Holgate, OH, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. While large-scale farming operations require farm insurance, it is not always clear if hobby farms require farm insurance coverage too.



To determine if farm insurance is essential for hobby farms, Beck Insurance Agency has put together a few considerations, including:



- Is the Farm for Personal Use or Generating Income?



While many hobby farms serve a personal or family-focused purpose, others generate extra income through the sale of produce, eggs, or handmade goods. Even if the farm is not a large commercial operation, selling goods or services can introduce risks that might not be covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy. Farm insurance can help mitigate common farming risks, offering protection for both personal enjoyment and income-generating activities.



- Is There Valuable Farm Equipment on the Property?



Farm operations often require specialized equipment like tractors, tillers, and irrigation systems. These essential tools are crucial for maintaining a hobby farm's productivity. But what happens if they are damaged, stolen, or break down unexpectedly? Farm equipment can be expensive, and most general homeowners' insurance policies won't cover these types of assets when used for farming activities. Farm insurance provides coverage for these high-value tools.



- Is Liability Protection Necessary for the Hobby Farm?



Accidents can happen, even on small farms. Whether a visitor is injured while on the property or livestock escapes and damages neighboring land, liability issues can arise unexpectedly. Without proper coverage, these situations could lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or costly legal battles.



