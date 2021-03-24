Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves their clients in Wauseon, OH, Montpelier, OH, Maumee, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas with motorcycle insurance coverage that meets the basic legal requirements of the state of Ohio.



Whether a hobby or a main way of transportation, driving a motorcycle proves to be an exhilarating past time for motorcyclists. While driving a motorcycle brings a sense of liberation, motorcyclists are required by law to hold at least a basic amount of motorcycle insurance coverage when on the road.



A motorist in Ohio is required by law to carry at least:



- $25,000 worth of bodily injury coverage for an accident involving one person (these are injuries where drivers are found liable, not personal bodily injury protection)



- $50,000 worth of bodily injury coverage for an accident involving two or more people (when two or more people are injured at the expense of the policyholder)



- $25,000 worth of property damage coverage (repairs associated with damage to other vehicles and property, not the policyholders)



While the basic amount of coverage may seem sufficient for motorists, it's not always enough to keep drivers protected on the road. Beck Insurance Agency helps motorists cover all the bases with coverage options that meet and exceed legal requirements, including personal injury protection.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency serves Maumee, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Wauseon, OH, Montpelier, OH, with quality motorcycle insurance coverage from a range of respected carriers. By working closely with their clients, the private agents at Beck Insurance Agency assess risks and offer their professional advice when helping clients find the policy that encompasses their needs.



Keeping up on the latest trends in motorcycle insurance, Beck Insurance Agency makes insurance hassle-free for their clients. To contact Beck Insurance Agency and get a quote, visit www.beckinsurance.com today!