Beck Insurance Agency serves residents in Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Swanton, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas with affordable auto insurance protection that covers collisions, bodily injury, and uninsured motorist coverage.



Auto insurance coverage is required by law in the state of Ohio. With minimum requirements that include $25,000 for injury or death of one person, $50,000 for injury or death of two or more people, and $25,000 for property damage in an accident, often times the mandatory coverage requirements don't provide drivers with sufficient coverage for their needs.



Beck Insurance Agency offers collision coverage to drivers looking to stay protected from collisions with other vehicles and objects. Collision coverage can repair or replace vehicles, and restore damages that can be financially burdensome.



While bodily injury liability is required in Ohio, the mandatory amount of coverage is not always enough to keep drivers protected physically or financially. Beck Insurance Agency offers an additional layer of bodily injury protection to keep Ohio drivers safe in the event of an accident.



Although required by law, not all Ohio citizens have car insurance coverage. Having uninsured motorist coverage keeps drivers protected in the event of a collision with an uninsured driver. This form of coverage can help with medical bills and in some cases repairs to vehicles.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency dedicated to providing a range of insurance coverage options to businesses and homeowners. Serving Bryan, OH, Swanton, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Toledo, and the surrounding areas, Beck Insurance Agency works with the top insurance carriers in the industry to ensure optimal coverage at reasonable rates.



From coverage that meets the minimal auto insurance requirements in Ohio to auto insurance coverage that goes above and beyond, Beck Insurance covers it all. Visit www.beckinsurance.com or call 877-446-2325 to get an auto insurance quote!