Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2025 --Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves car insurance to Perrysburg, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Sylvania, OH, Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas. While the model of a car can impact car insurance premiums, they help their clients find affordable options regardless of the type of car they drive.



According to Beck Insurance Agency, here is how the type of car a person drives can significantly influence their car insurance premium:



- Performance Vehicles - High-performance cars, such as sports models or vehicles with turbocharged engines, often come with elevated insurance rates. These cars are engineered for speed and agility, which increases the statistical likelihood of high-speed accidents.

- Luxury Cars - Premium vehicles from high-end manufacturers typically carry higher premiums due to the overall value of the car and the advanced systems built into them. From custom interiors to cutting-edge technology, the cost to repair or replace components in luxury vehicles is significantly higher than standard models.

- Economy Cars and Safety-Rated Models - Compact and economy vehicles, especially those with strong crash-test ratings and built-in safety features, generally result in lower insurance premiums. These cars are less costly to repair and replace, and they are involved in fewer high-cost accident claims.

- Vehicles with High Theft Rates - Some vehicles are statistically more likely to be stolen, regardless of their market value or performance. Even older or modestly priced models can carry higher premiums.

- Electric and Hybrid Vehicles - While electric and hybrid cars are often seen as environmentally friendly options, they can come with higher insurance costs. These vehicles rely on specialized parts, particularly high-voltage batteries and electronic components, which are expensive to repair or replace after an accident.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving car insurance to Perrysburg, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Sylvania, OH, Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas. Offering solutions for all types of car models, the team at Beck Insurance Agency is dedicated to finding their clients the best rates, regardless of car model. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on car insurance.