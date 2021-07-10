Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves Archbold, Defiance, Delta, Napoleon, Wauseon, and the surrounding areas with contractors insurance solutions. With customizable insurance coverage options, Beck Insurance Agency ensures that contractors are always protected no matter what happens!



Contractors insurance protects contractors from the various dangers and liabilities that they face on the job. From general contractors to appliance repairmen, and more, contractors of all trades need to be armed with good insurance coverage. Some other professions that require contractors insurance include:



- Glaziers

- Excavators

- Demolition

- Debris Removal

- Carpenters

- Electricians

- Solar Workers

- Painters

- Steel Workers

- HVAC

- Roofers

- Pest Control

- Plumbers

- Handymen

- Masons, etc.



Beck Insurance Agency offers a range of contractors insurance options including:



General Liability - General liability refers to protecting the liability of contractors in instances of injury, property damage, flawed work, etc. These circumstances can bring about the demise of businesses and ruin an individual's reputation if not protected properly.



Commercial Property - Commercial property insurance protects contractors against financial losses in the event of destroyed and/or damaged property on the job.



Commercial Vehicle - Commercial vehicle insurance is crucial for contractors that use company vehicles. This may include accidents that damage the vehicle itself, or incidents involving damages to attached accessories.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent agency that serves contractors in Archbold, Defiance, Delta, Napoleon, Wauseon, and the surrounding areas with contractors insurance coverage. With over 73 years of experience providing insurance to homeowners, individuals, and businesses in the area, Beck Insurance Agency has a reputation for going above and beyond to give its clients the unmatched service they deserve.



From general liability to commercial vehicle insurance and everything in-between, Beck Insurance Agency helps contractors stay safeguarded against the various risks they face. To learn more about Beck Insurance Agency and contractors insurance visit www.beckinsurance.com or call 877-446-2325 today!