Homeowners insurance may not be required by law in the state of Ohio, however, it's an important coverage option for all homeowners. Homeowners insurance provides financial protection from a range of perils including disasters, theft, damage, and more, and can be customized to fit the unique requirements of each homeowner.



Homeowners insurance coverage is most commonly purchased for homes in which policyholders are dwelling. It's crucial that homeowners provide coverage for their dwellings through policies that shield homes from financial and physical damages. This form of insurance coverage can also protect other structures on properties such as garages, sheds, etc.



While homeowners insurance is essential for dwellings, homeowners insurance protection is necessary for rental homes as well. Landlords should arm their properties with ample coverage that not only protects them from disasters but protects liability. Renters should also consider renter's insurance that's specifically designed for individuals renting homes that they don't own.



Homeowners insurance for homes under construction is also known as builder's risk insurance coverage. Builder's risk is designed to provide coverage to homes that are under construction and vulnerable to vandalism and other damages including tool damage and damage to construction materials.



