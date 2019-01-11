Beck Insurance Agency Offers Solid Motorcycle Insurance

Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2019 --There is an insurance agency in Ohio that provides very strong motorcycle insurance. Beck Insurance Agency has been a staple of their community for more than seven decades and counting. They can obtain rock solid motorcycle insurance at fair prices, and they explain options to their clients thoroughly. This agency serves Bryan, Delta, Maumee, Perrysburg, Waterville, and Toledo, Ohio.



Many people decide to carry only the minimum motorcycle insurance coverage that is required by law. This is a personal decision, but there are some very good reasons to consider additional levels of coverage. For example, the Insurance Research Council conducted an in-depth study back in 2014. They found that approximately 13 percent of Americans on the roadways that year were driving without any motor vehicle insurance at all.



When an individual gets involved in an accident that was caused by an uninsured motorist, a lawsuit can be filed, but the negligent motorist may not have the ability to pay the damages. After all, if they could not afford insurance, they probably do not have significant financial resources that could be attached through litigation. Under these circumstances, the injured party would receive no compensation for pain and suffering and other compensatory damages.



To prevent this type of scenario from unfolding, it is possible for someone that is purchasing motorcycle insurance to add uninsured motorist coverage. Plus, there is also the matter of underinsured motorists.



In the state of Ohio, the minimum required coverage for personal injuries is $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. If an injured motorcyclist gets a judgment for a million dollars after an accident, the insurance company would only pay out $25,000 if the at-fault driver was carrying the minimum amount of coverage. Underinsured motorist insurance is available as well to account for these situations.



With the above in mind, it is easy to see why umbrella insurance is a form of coverage that everyone should consider. This would provide an additional layer of protection beyond the liability limits of a motorcycle insurance policy or any other type of motor vehicle insurance.



There are a couple of profound advantages that people enjoy when they work with Beck Insurance Agency. They are independent, so they have relationships with multiple different insurers. As a result, their clients have freedom of choice. In addition to motor vehicle insurance, they offer other types of coverage as well, so clients can satisfy all their insurance needs in one place.



For more information, please visit this site.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency serves Toledo, Perrysburg, Waterville, Delta, Maumee, and Bryan, Ohio.