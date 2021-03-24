Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency serves farmers in Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Montpelier, OH, Wauseon, OH, Napoleon, OH, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas with farm insurance coverage.



Farmers are in a unique position in terms of insurance coverage. While farmers enjoy working from the comfort of their home, home insurance coverage isn't always enough to keep farmers safeguarded against the risks they face. On the same note, business insurance doesn't quite encompass the needs of farmers either.



Farm insurance coverage is a unique form of hybrid insurance that combines the unique aspects of home insurance with business insurance to provide farmers with protection.



Beck insurance has been working with farmers in their local area for the last several decades, to provide them with insurance coverage that protects their risks, such as:



- Livestock- Most farm insurance coverage policies include livestock coverage. This coverage may supplement losses accrued if livestock is injured or killed. As the main source of income for most ranchers, livestock coverage is crucial.



- Products- From grain, feed, seeds, and other products of a similar nature, farm insurance can cover stored products. This may not include planted seeds or products.



- Liability-Much like traditional business insurance, farmers need to keep their liability protected. This may include the liability risks that come along with medical expenses and injuries from livestock, machinery, and other farm-related mishaps.



