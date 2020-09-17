Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2020 --Beck Insurance Agency serves farmers in Toledo, Waterville, Bryan, OH, and the surrounding areas with quality farm insurance coverage options. Beck Insurance Agency provides farm insurance policies that include farm umbrella coverage, farm pollution liability, and farm extra expense coverage.



Farmers require a unique blend of coverage for their dwelling and business. As an extremely important profession, Ohio farmers can't go without farm insurance coverage for their farm or ranch. But finding a reliable agency to handle the ins and outs of farm insurance coverage can be a challenge. With nearly 75 years of experience serving farmers, Beck Insurance Agency has gained a reputation for its quality service and affordable coverage solutions for farmers.



Farm umbrella coverage is a form of farm insurance that offers additional liability coverage going above the limits of personal liability protection. Farmers may need farm umbrella insurance coverage to keep themselves protected in the event of an accident where they are found liable.



Farm pollution liability coverage is crucial for farmers that utilize manure to cultivate crops. Not only are manure spills inconvenient and repugnant they can also cause serious repercussions such as contaminated water supply, wildlife death, and even human illness. Farmers who handle manure need pollution liability coverage.



Farm extra expense coverage helps cover the expenses associated with operations incurred during property repairs, damages, and replacements. Farmers can't afford to halt business, but if for some reason they need to, farm extra expense coverage provides them with the coverage needed to supplement the lost income.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance company that works on the behalf of clients to get the best insurance coverage at the best rates. By getting to know individuals on a personal level, the team of experts at Beck Insurance Agency provides clients with a range of insurance coverage options for all their risks. Farm insurance coverage is one of Beck Insurance Agency's point of expertise. Serving farmers in Waterville, OH, Bryan, OH, Napoleon, OH, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas, Beck Insurance Agency contributes to the success of local farmers by equipping them with the tools and coverage needed to operate their business. Visit www.beckinsurance.com today to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency!