Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves long term care insurance in Swanton, OH, Wauseon, OH, Sylvania, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, Montpelier, OH, and the surrounding areas. Long term care insurance refers to care that is typically not included in general health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid policies.



While long term care insurance is important, many individuals do not completely understand what long term care insurance covers. Beck Insurance Agency clears up confusion about long term care insurance by sharing some of the common things that this type of insurance provides coverage for.



Long term care insurance provides coverage for home care assistance and care received in care facilities (nursing homes, adult daycare, etc.). No matter where care is being received, here are some of things that comprehensive long term care policies may provide coverage for:



Hospice Care

Skilled Nursing Care

Therapies (speech, physical, occupational)

Personal Care

Home Care

Residential Care Facilities

Respite Care, and more!



