Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve business insurance in Liberty Center, OH, Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. While there are many different forms of business insurance coverage, one could argue that liability coverage is the most important.



According to Beck Insurance Agency, here are the top four most important types of liability insurance for businesses:



1 Professional Liability - Professional liability refers to coverage for both employers and employees that are accused of malpractice or negligence.

2 Product Liability - If a business' products or property harm a client or employee, then the business will be found liable. That is why product liability coverage is necessary for nearly all businesses both large and small.

3 Employment Practices Liability - Lawsuits can take down an entire business, which is why employment practices liability is needed to protect against claims of discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and so on.

4 Workers Compensation - This form of mandatory coverage keeps employees protected in the event of a job-related injury or death.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving business insurance in Liberty Center, OH, Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. As a family-owned business themself, Beck Insurance Agency is passionate about helping other local businesses stay protected with business insurance coverage. The independent insurance agents at Beck Insurance Agency are also well versed in the inner workings of business insurance coverage, giving them the expertise required to help businesses deal with the many complicated aspects of business insurance policies, such as filing claims, changing policies, etc.



But commercial insurance is not the only type of coverage offered by Beck Insurance Agency! Beck Insurance provides a wide range of personal insurance solutions to keep their clients protected from all angles. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about business insurance in Liberty Center, OH, Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, and the surrounding areas.