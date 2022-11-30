Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency is an independent insurance agency serving car insurance to Perrysburg, Bryan, OH, Toledo, Wauseon, OH, Napoleon, OH, Delta, OH, and surrounding communities. With experience offering insurance solutions dating back to 1948, Beck Insurance Agency has picked up on a few important secrets about car insurance coverage that they think all policyholders should know, including:



1. Not filing a minor claim may pay off in the long run.

Policyholders that file minor claims disrupt their No Claim Bonus (NCB) cycle. Meaning, they will miss out on discounts at the time of policy renewal. If the claim is minor, it may be better to pay out of pocket.



2. Modified car models attract more insurance premiums.

While modifying a vehicle may increase resale value, car owners should be aware that modifying cars can also increase their car insurance premium.



3. Cashless car insurance claims are not fully cashless.

Cashless claims are referred to as cashless because the policyholder does not have to pay the entire repair bill when the car is damaged. However, the policyholder must pay for the cost of the deductible making these claims not 100% cashless after all.



