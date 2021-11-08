Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2021 --Beck Insurance Agency offers business insurance in Perrysburg, Waterville, OH, Maumee, Toledo, Delta, OH, Whitehouse, OH, and the surrounding areas. With ample experience serving companies both large and small, Beck Insurance Agency shares three common indicators that it's time for businesses to update their business insurance coverage.



As businesses grow and develop, so do their business coverage needs. For instance, changing a legal entity status from sole proprietorship to an LLC can impact the type of business insurance that a company holds. However, this is not the only thing that impacts business insurance. Other indications that it's time to update business insurance include:



1) Workspace Upgrades - When companies upgrade or modify their workspace, then the equipment/space should be covered by business insurance policies. If they are not covered under a businesses' current policy, then it's time for owners to upgrade their coverage.



2) Company Vehicles - Business auto insurance is an important type of insurance coverage that's designed to protect businesses in the event of an accident/incident involving a company vehicle. If company vehicles aren't covered under a businesses' current policy, then it's time for a new policy.



3) New Vendors - In some cases new vendors and clients may require certain types of commercial insurance coverages under contract. Companies need to assess these requirements to ensure that they are not in violation of contracts with new vendors, suppliers, and/or clients.



By staying current on the latest technologies and advancements in business insurance coverage, Beck Insurance Agency helps local businesses procure extensive coverage that keeps them protected from all angles.