1) Life insurance coverage is much more affordable than people think. Most Americans overestimate the cost of life insurance by 300%.

2) The rate of life insurance coverage can depend on several factors including gender, health, medical history, age, etc. Chatting with a life insurance agent is the best way to get a realistic estimate.

3) In cases where the policyholder was murdered by the beneficiary, the life insurance benefits will likely not be paid out. This is called the slayer rule.

4) An alarming rate of 30% of Americans believe that life insurance coverage only covers end of life expenses. When, in reality, life insurance coverage is typically enough to provide income replacement.



