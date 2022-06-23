Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves car insurance in Swanton, OH, Montpelier, OH, Perrysburg, Toledo, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, and the surrounding areas. With experience offering insurance policies dating back to 1948, Beck Insurance Agency knows a few things about car insurance, including some interesting and helpful secrets that car insurance carriers do not want policyholders to know.



1. Policyholders that are found culpable of an accident may still have a case if the other party made a mistake that led to an accident.

2. Adding more family members to a car insurance policy can save policyholders money. While the premium will go up, the price per person will go down.

3. Even though insurance carriers want policyholders to believe they are in a long-term contract, they are not. A policyholder can switch insurance carriers if seen fit.

4. Policyholders have a limited amount of time to make a claim after an accident has occurred.

5. Most minor claims are not taken seriously. If there is no evidence of major injury or damages, most car insurance companies will not bat an eye.



