Here are 7 interesting facts about car insurance coverage:



1) Every driver in Ohio needs a basic level of car insurance coverage to keep them safe on the road--it's mandatory by law!



2) Studies prove that married drivers are less likely to get into car accidents, which can lead to premium discounts.



3) Progressive is one of the largest car insurance providers in the United States. Beck Insurance Agency happens to be a proud supplier of Progressive!



4) The population of deer is on the rise in the United States, leading to more deer related car accidents.



5) Certain electric cars, such as the Honda Fit EV, provide you with FREE collision insurance.



6) Germany was the first country to invent auto liability insurance.



7) Car insurance coverage has been around since 1897, over two decades after the first car was invented.



