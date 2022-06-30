Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency offers a wide range of car insurance to Perrysburg, Toledo, Bryan, OH, Napoleon, OH, Waterville, OH, Montpelier, OH, and the surrounding areas. While general car insurance provides coverage for a wide range of accidents or incidents, a basic car insurance policy will likely not offer coverage for breakdowns.



Breakdowns can happen anywhere and at any time, but unfortunately, basic car insurance policies do not provide coverage for unexpected breakdowns. But this does not mean that additional breakdown coverage cannot be added to an existing policy.



Read on to learn more about car insurance coverage and optional breakdown coverage.



What does basic car insurance coverage include?

Most drivers carry full coverage car insurance which includes collision, liability, and comprehensive coverage. It may also include coverage for:



- Single-vehicle & multi-vehicle accidents

- Natural disasters

- Collisions with animals

- Fire

- Theft

- Vandalism

- Falling objects



Optional Breakdown Coverage

If a policyholder is interested in additional coverage for breakdowns, they have a few options, including:



- Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) - This coverage option is only offered by select insurance carriers and is available for new cars only.

- Roadside Assistance - If a policyholder has this coverage, then carriers will cover certain costs related to vehicle breakdowns.



