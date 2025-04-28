Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2025 --Beck Insurance Agency is a premier insurance agency serving auto insurance to Holland, OH, Otsego, Toledo, Defiance, OH, Bryan, OH Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas.



A driver's habits on the road not only impact their safety, but also influence how much they pay for insurance. While staying safe is always a priority, it is understood that mistakes can happen, but these mistakes may raise premiums. According to Beck Insurance Agency, here is a closer look at some common driving violations that can affect auto insurance rates:



- Speeding Tickets - Even a small speeding violation can lead to higher premiums, especially if it is repeated or involves significantly exceeding the speed limit. Insurance companies view speeding as risky behavior that increases your likelihood of being involved in an accident.

- DUIs (Driving Under The Influence) - A DUI is one of the most serious violations and can have a lasting impact on your insurance. This type of offense often results in higher premiums, and in some cases, even difficulty finding coverage.

- Accidents (At-Fault) - Being involved in an at-fault accident can drive up your rates, especially if it's a more serious incident. Insurance providers consider those with accidents as higher risk, which means they adjust rates accordingly.

- Reckless Or Aggressive Driving - Tailgating, speeding through red lights, and aggressive behavior on the road are all behaviors that can lead to increased premiums. These actions signal a higher risk to insurance companies!



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving auto insurance to Holland, OH, Otsego, Toledo, Defiance, OH, Bryan, OH Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that every driver's needs differ, Beck Insurance Agency is committed to finding their clients the right policy that keeps costs down but also provides ample coverage. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on auto insurance coverage!