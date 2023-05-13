Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has years of experience servicing practical farm insurance solutions in Haskins, Otsego, Tontogany, Maumee, Toledo, Liberty Center, and the surrounding areas. While standard farm insurance coverage policies cover things like property damages, injury liability, etc. Beck Insurance Agency shares these five, truly bizarre things that may be covered under farm insurance coverage:



1) Alien Abductions - Certain farm insurance policies provide coverage for alien abductions. While the likelihood of alien abductions is near zero, farmers can have peace of mind knowing that they are covered in any possible scenario.

2) Haunted Houses - Farmers who report haunted farmhouses, or those that experience other types of unexplained phenomena that cause damages to their farm may be protected under certain farm insurance policies.

3) Exploding Cows - Cows can explode for many different reasons and the result can be damaging! That is why certain farm insurance policies provide coverage for exploding cows.

4) Crop Circles - The damages of crop circles, whether caused by mysterious circumstances or not, may be covered under standard farm insurance policies.

5) Bigfoot - Bizarrely, some farm insurance carriers provide coverage for damages caused by the elusive Bigfoot creature, and some other debatable creatures.



Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve farm insurance in Ohio. Working to protect the best interests of farmers in Ohio, Beck Insurance Agency works directly with their clients to explore their coverage options and pick the right farm insurance policy that provides the protection needed to stay safeguarded, even from the most bizarre threats and occurrences.

Not captive to a single insurance carrier, the independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency have the freedom to put their client's needs first, finding the right policy at the right rates, without the need to be loyal to a single carrier.



