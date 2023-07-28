Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving business insurance to Ostego, Perrysburg, Defiance, OH, Toledo, Maumee, Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas. While there are many noteworthy types of business insurance, Beck Insurance Agency recognized the pressing need for these four important types of coverage that have become prevalent for Ohio business owners:



1. Cyber Liability Insurance - Cyber liability insurance has become increasingly important to protect against financial losses, reputational damage, and legal liabilities resulting from data breaches and cyber incidents. As more cyber threats arise, you need to keep your business safeguarded and protected in the virtual space.

2. Business Interruption Insurance - Disruptions to business operations can be financially devastating. Business interruption insurance is designed to provide financial support to help your business recover and bridge the gap until you can resume normal operations.

3. Employment Practices Liability Insurance (EPLI) - With an increased focus on workplace rights and equality, businesses face growing risks related to employment practices. EPLI helps protect against claims of wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and other employment-related issues.

4. Sustainability & Environmental Coverage - As environmental concerns take center stage, businesses are expected to operate in an environmentally responsible manner. This coverage is especially relevant for industries involved in manufacturing, construction, or those with potential environmental impacts.



Beck Insurance Agency takes pride in their commitment to serving businesses insurance to Ostego, Perrysburg, Defiance, OH, Toledo, Maumee, Napoleon, OH, and the surrounding areas.



Beck Insurance Agency collaborates closely with clients to evaluate risks, create personalized insurance solutions, and deliver exceptional service at every stage.