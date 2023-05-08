Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of expertise serving insurance to Toledo, Swanton, OH, Maumee, Montpelier, OH, Defiance, OH, Bryan, OH, and surrounding areas. Specializing in several different types of personal and commercial insurancesolutions, Beck Insurance Agency has ample knowledge of the inside world of insurance coverage.



- Most homeowners insurance policies include coverage against meteor damage and volcano damage. Interestingly, most home insurance policies do not provide protection from flood damage.

- If everyone stopped unnecessary ER visits, the entire cost of healthcare in the US would be lowered substantially.

- Auto insurance coverage for male teen drivers is typically higher than car insurance coverage for female drivers.

- Certain employers offer health insurance benefits for the parents of their employees in addition to their immediate families (spouses, children, etc).

- The concept of insurance coverage has been around forever; in fact, insurance in the United States predates the American Revolution. The first insurance company was founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1752!



