Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves car insurance to Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. Car insurance can be complicated and confusing, but that is why Beck Insurance Agency has shared this small glossary of the top five car insurance terms that all policyholders should know:



1 Full Coverage - While there is no policy that truly provides full coverage, policies that include full coverage often include comprehensive coverage options that surpass basic liability protection.

2 Deductible - Deductible refers to the out-of-pocket expenses that policyholders need to pay when making a car insurance claim.

3 Declarations Page - The cost, limits, and vehicle that is covered under a given policy will be stated on the declarations page.

4 Gap Insurance - Gap insurance, or guaranteed asset protection, fills in the gaps of the value of a vehicle and how much the owner owes on said vehicle.

5 Collision Coverage - Collision coverage offers coverage for vehicles in the event of a collision, no matter who is at fault.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has several decades of expertise serving car insurance in Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. Working with a range of nations top car insurance carriers, Beck Insurance Agency presents their clients with a wide range of commercial and personal car insurance options to fit any need or budgetary expectation. In addition to helping their clients find the right car insurance, Beck Insurance Agency offers invaluable support as their clients navigate the complexities of car insurance policies.



From helping to file claims, answering questions, adding drivers to a car insurance policy, and more, Beck Insurance Agency is there to support its clients as they manage their car insurance coverage. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on car insurance in Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Napoleon, OH, Bryan, OH, Sylvania, OH, Perrysburg, or the surrounding areas.