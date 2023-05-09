Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves truck insurance to Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Montpelier, OH, Bryan, OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. With 75 years of experience offering insurance solutions to their community, Beck Insurance Agency helps their clients choose the right coverage for their needs by sharing some pro tips and tricks for selecting the right coverage.



Truck insurance is no exception. That is why Beck Insurance Agency shares these three important considerations for their clients who are looking to purchase a truck insurance policy for their business:



1) Finding the Right Driver - Finding the right driver is key to reducing risks. Trucking companies that want to save money on premiums and ensure the safety of their employees and fleet need to be intentional about picking safe and experienced drivers.

2) Considering Truck Model - Selecting the right truck model not only depends on specific business demands but should be considered when discussing truck insurance coverage. In general trucks are split into three categories that differ in insurance coverage rates: light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty.

3) Choosing Routes - Truckers and trucking companies should be aware of the routes they use. Choosing the right route can reduce the likelihood of accidents, and therefore increase the likelihood of lower insurance premiums.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency has over seven decades of expertise serving business insurance, such as truck insurance, to Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Montpelier, OH, Bryan, OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, and surrounding areas. With an intimate understanding of the unique risks that truckers face on the road, the agents at Beck Insurance Agency help their clients mitigate the many risks of the trucking profession through ample truck insurance protection. From light-duty truck insurance, to heavy-duty coverage and more, Beck Insurance Agency has it all!



Even if their clients are not sure which coverage option is the right choice, Beck Insurance Agency works closely with their valued clients to determine the right coverage choice from the right carrier. Click hereto learn more about truck insurance in Defiance, OH, Swanton, OH, Montpelier, OH, Bryan, OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, or the surrounding areas.