Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving home insurance in Holland, Montpelier, OH, Bryan, OH, Otsego, Toledo, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas. While home insurance claims include a long list of perils and circumstances, there are some common insurance claims for homeowners that continually make the top of the list, including:



1. Water Damage

Water damage incidents take the top spot among Ohio's most frequent claims. These claims encompass a range of situations, including burst pipes, leaks, or flooding caused by heavy rainfall. While some instances of water damage may be preventable through regular maintenance, the unpredictable forces of nature can never be underestimated.



2. Wind & Hail Damage

Ohio's climatic conditions often prove unpredictable, making wind and hail damage a viable threat. Claims related to wind and hail damage are common, as these events can inflict substantial destruction. Such claims typically cover damages to roofs, siding, windows, and even vehicles.



3. Fire & Smoke Damage

Occurrences involving fire and smoke damage are a recurrent theme in Ohio. These distressing incidents can result in the loss of personal belongings and inflict structural harm upon homes. Possessing appropriate home insurance coverage can prove instrumental in aiding individuals to rebuild their lives and properties in the aftermath of a fire or smoke-related event.



