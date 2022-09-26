Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency serves comprehensive farm insurance in Waterville, OH, Grand Rapids, OH, Archbold, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. With decades of experience providing farm insurance, Beck Insurance Agency shares three important things that all farmers need to know about farm insurance policies.



1. Some farm activities may be covered by home insurance.



Farmers should keep in mind that home insurance and farm insurance are not interchangeable. However, there may be some farming activities that are covered by home insurance. Home insurance policyholders should consult their insurance agent for specifics.



2. There is no standard when it comes to farm insurance coverage.



Farm insurance coverage is different for every policyholder. There is no one bundle that can encompass all a farmer's coverage needs.



3. Hobby farm insurance and standard farm insurance coverage are different.



A hobby farm is a single farm location that is less than 500 acres, with zero employees, and annual farm receipts that are less than 10K per year. Hobby farms that fall outside of this criteria require additional farm insurance coverage.



