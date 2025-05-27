Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2025 --Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve motorcycle insurance to Archbold, OH, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Montpelier, OH, Wauseon, OH, Swanton, OH, and the surrounding areas. With a range of policies to choose from, they help riders select the policy that meets their financial and practical needs. But what determines the cost of motorcycle insurance coverage?



According to Beck Insurance Agency, here are three things that determine the cost of motorcycle insurance:



1) Type of Motorcycle



Not all motorcycles are created equal when it comes to insurance costs. High-performance bikes, such as sport motorcycles, tend to have higher premiums due to their speed capabilities and increased risk of accidents. On the other hand, cruisers and touring bikes generally have lower rates because they are built for comfort rather than speed. Customized motorcycles with aftermarket modifications may also increase insurance costs.



2) Driving History & Experience



Insurance companies look closely at a rider's driving record when determining rates. A clean history with no accidents or traffic violations often results in lower premiums, while multiple speeding tickets or past accidents can lead to higher costs. Riders who take a certified motorcycle safety course may be able to reduce insurance rates as well.



3) Coverage Choices & Deductibles



The level of coverage selected plays a major role in determining the cost of motorcycle insurance. Comprehensive and collision coverage offer more protection but come with higher premiums. Choosing a higher deductible can help lower monthly payments, but it also means paying more out of pocket in the event of a claim. Riders should carefully consider their budget, and coverage needs when selecting a policy.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves motorcycle insurance to Archbold, OH, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Montpelier, OH, Wauseon, OH, Swanton, OH, and the surrounding areas. Offering a range of customized coverage options to keep motorcyclists protected, they go above and beyond to keep riders protected on the road. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency and motorcycle coverage!